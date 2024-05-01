College News

St. Lawrence University of Canton, N.Y., announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

The following students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List:

Olivia Bernier of Andover;

Max Borhek of Weston.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute of Worcester, Mass., announces its fall 2023 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List is defined by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List: