The Old School Enrichment Council in Wilmington announces a call for artists for Art in the Valley, a three-day, juried indoor fine art and craft exhibition that will take place on Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Sept. 29.

The indoor show, featuring the works of 40 or more artists, will be held in the Old School Community Center, 1 School St. in Wilmington. It will be widely publicized throughout the summer and early fall in Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

The deadline for applications is May 15, and acceptance notifications will be sent out by June 1. Artists must participate in all three days of the show. All booth fees ($225/$275) will benefit the Old School Community Center.

All craft work must be original work created by the artist; no manufactured items or items made from kits are allowed. Seventy percent of exhibited framed art must be original art. Artists are responsible for their set up between noon and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Volunteers will be available to help unload on Thursday and load on Sunday.

Access to electrical outlets is available on request, and there is limited availability. OSEC assumes no responsibility for damage or loss of work, and insurance is the responsibility of the artist. OSEC reserves the right to use artist images on its website and for promotional purposes. It is a busy foliage weekend in the valley but you will be given some assistance in finding affordable lodging.

Click here to apply. Call 802-299-9114 with any questions or send an e-mail.