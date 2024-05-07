Fundraising concert for Weston Playhouse flood repair set for May 11

U

niversity of Vermont professor and internationally renowned pianist David Feurzeig will present his 56th performance in the Play Every Town: Concert for a Cooler Climate series at the Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

Feurzeig tailors his Play Every Town community concerts to suit each of the 252 towns in Vermont that he will visit by 2026. Every program is different and is adapted to the piano at each venue, which vary from concert grands to antique uprights and everything in between.

Devastating flooding occurred in Weston in July of 2023. A record level of 10 feet of water from the West River poured into the basement and part of the auditorium of the Weston Playhouse. The concert on the Old Parish Church’s grand piano will raise funds for much needed repairs to the building.

The concert will also feature local professional musicians: Vermont State University professor Peter Miller on the violin and soprano Anne D’Olivo, who is music director for the Old Parish Church and an alumna of the Weston Theater Company.

Admission is free; donations by cash or check are welcome at the door. Checks should be made payable to the Weston Community Association, which owns the Playhouse. Click here for more information.