Green Mtn. Club trail work day May 18

Do you hike in the Manchester area? Come help members of the Green Mountain Club Manchester Section with their trail work day.

Meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Mad Tom Notch Long Trail parking lot on Mad Tom Notch Road in Peru. This is an all-day event.

The objective is to clean out winter debris from the water bars (drainage structures) on the Long Trail from Peru Peak Shelter to the top of Styles Peak. The 3.9 miles of trail will involve a 7-mile hike with car spotting.

Experienced people will teach newcomers how to do the job. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants and layers as needed for the weather. Bring lunch and snacks, fluids and bug repellent. Because this is a rain-or-shine event, a raincoat is recommended.

If you have a garden hoe or a hazel hoe, bring it, but there will be plenty of tools for people to borrow. This is a great way to give back to the trails that you enjoy and to meet other people who care about these trails.

RSVP by Friday, May 17 to Marge Fish via e-mail or phone (802-384-3654).