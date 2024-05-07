A

Chester’s Memory Café is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in Willard Hall, in the rear of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. The parking area is in the back; it is an easy walk into the space, which is bright and airy. The next café is scheduled for Thursday, June 6.



is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the in Willard Hall, in the rear of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 313 Main St. Ludlow’s Memory Café is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St. The next café is scheduled for Thursday, May 9.

Memory Café is a safe and comfortable place for caregivers and their loved ones who are challenged with forms of dementia or other cognitive disorders and debilitating conditions.

Folks can socialize, listen to music, play games, enjoy nutritious snacks and connect. Memory Cafés are free and open to all. People with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease are welcome and encouraged to join.

Please RSVP to Joann Erenhouse via e-mail or phone at 802-885-2669 if you intend to participate so that adequate snacks and volunteers are provided.