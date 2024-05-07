So. Derry Library celebrates Mother’s Day May 11
The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to celebrate Mother’s Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11.
Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will lead the workshop. Come make a special card and gift for Mom.
Thanks to a grant from The Stratton Foundation, each family will receive a copy of the beautiful book What’s Inside a Flower? to keep. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.
