3rd Annual WRSA Concert at Magic June 1

W

est River Sports Association, in collaboration with Mountain Towns Recreation and Flood Brook Athletic Association, will host the Third Annual WRSA June Concert on Saturday, June 1 at Magic Mountain Ski Area, 495 Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry.

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Although El Niño may have altered plans for the traditional on-snow Nordic event, WRSA is doubling down on the music experience this year with two incredible bands. Hailing from Portland, Maine, The Mallet Brothers will take the stage alongside Upstate from Hudson Valley, N.Y.

There will be baseball, basketball and soccer games for the kids. This promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music and community spirit.

Over the past two years, the WRSA June Concert at Magic Mountain has brought the community together while providing vital financial support to the WRSA. This year, it is excited to expand its reach and impact by collaborating with MTR and FBAA to create a more comprehensive youth sports program and host an unforgettable summer kick-off event.

MTR, a newly formed collaboration spanning five towns, is dedicated to handling the logistical and administrative aspects of youth sports and beyond. WRSA and FBAA are longstanding volunteer non-profit organizations that have been champions of youth sports for decades. They provide a wide range of activities, including K-6 basketball, baseball, softball, T-ball, soccer, and Nordic skiing.

Together, these three organizations are committed to providing top-notch experiences for local youth, from updating equipment to maintaining fields, all while fostering a sense of community and collaboration.

Click here for more information and tickets. Entry fee is $20; kids 12 and under are free.