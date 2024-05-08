To the editor: A new Postmaster in Chester
As the Postmaster of Chester I am excited to let our community know of some significant updates that will enhance service and ensure a seamless experience for our customers:
- Since the beginning of 2021, USPS has installed 348 new package processing machines nationwide and expanded our daily package processing capacity to an industry-leading 70 million packages. This is part of a $40 billion investment in new technology and facilities under our Delivering for America plan.
- Stabilizing our workforce has been a top priority over the past two years. We have converted more than 150,000 pre-career workers into career positions since October 2020. But we continue to hire to keep up with retirements and promotions nationwide. If you’ve ever considered a career with the Postal Service, come by and see me.
I encourage you to visit the Chester Post Office, 203 S. Main St., for your mailing and shipping needs. We offer a range of services, from packaging materials to shipping options, to make mailing and shipping your cards, letters and packages hassle-free.
We look forward to serving you and being your shipper of choice!
Sincerely,
Sanjeev Choudhary
Postmaster
Chester Post Office 05143
