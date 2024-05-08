To the editor: Thanks to all who made Green Up Day successful in Chester
We express our appreciation to the local organizations that supported Green Up Day. The Chester Conservation Committee, Erskine’s Grain & Garden, Chester Hardware & Mercantile, the Whiting Library, and the Chester Town Hall played crucial roles in distributing over 300 bags, facilitating the collection process.
Let’s not forget the invaluable contribution of the Chester Road Crew and the Vermont Agency of Transportation personnel, who worked tirelessly to clear our highways of the Green Up bags and big debris piles. Their dedication to maintaining the cleanliness and safety of our roads is exceptional.
We applaud all those who participated in Green Up Day for their commitment to preserving and beautifying our beloved Chester. Your collective efforts make a tangible difference in our community, and for that, we are profoundly grateful. If all could remember to keep trash in their vehicles so it doesn’t land on the side of the road, that would be great.
Thanks!
Frank Kelley and Carrie Roy King
Green Up Day co-coordinators
Chester
