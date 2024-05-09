Andover Select Board agenda for May 13

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 13 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of April 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Discussion about next meeting date

B. Catering permit application

6. Old Business:

A. Discussion about a loan

B. School meetings – budget and restructuring

C. FEMA update/town financial update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Request for winter sand bids

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.