Andover Select Board agenda for May 13
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday May 13 at the Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of April 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Discussion about next meeting date
B. Catering permit application
6. Old Business:
A. Discussion about a loan
B. School meetings – budget and restructuring
C. FEMA update/town financial update
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Request for winter sand bids
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
