GMUSD Board agenda for May 16
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 16 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 18, 2024, Regular Meeting
B. April 30, 2024, Special Meeting
C. May 7, 2024, Special Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations(10 Minutes for Questions)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:(10 minutes)
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS/ASSIGNMENTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Legislative
E. Outreach/Publicity
F. Restructuring
IX. Budget Discussion
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;5 minutes per person)
XI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires: Grade 1/ 2 teacher, Literacy coordinator CAES, Spanish Teacher GMUHS, PE
Teacher GMUHS
B. Policies, First Read
C. Rowland Fellowship – Presentation by Jess Kessler
D. Technology Refresh (1:1) Devices) Lease Approval
E. Exchange Student Procedures
XII. OLD BUSINESS
A. FY25 Budget
B. Policies, Second Read & Possible Adoption
1. E1, Fiscal Management & General Financial Accountability
2. G11, Acceptable, Responsible use of Electronic Resources & Internet
XIII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(5 minutes per person)
XV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, June 20, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVI. ADJOURNMENT
