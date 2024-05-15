The organic Community Garden, located on Canal Street in Chester, is offering 10-foot by 10-foot plots, ready to plant and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Yearly donations are $20 per plot, and scholarships are available: A garden is available to anyone who wants one. Newcomers pay a one-time refundable deposit of $25.

To reserve a plot, join the Chester Community Greenhouse and Gardens organization or donate to the scholarship fund, please email chestergreenhouse@gmail.com. Electronic payment can be made upon request.

Limited equipment is provided through a donation by Erskine’s Grain and Garden. Seeds are available at the Seed Library at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St., and through gardener sharing. If you would like to volunteer for a gardening experience, we also have plots designated for the Chester Andover Food Shelf that will need tending and care.

Details can be found in the gardener agreement on the organization’s website. Additional donations are welcome and go toward maintenance, infrastructure, scholarships and future expansion goals. Two plots will again be designated for cutting flowers for all gardeners and neighbors to enjoy.