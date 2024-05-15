Garden writer Henry Homeyer wins Beane journalism award
The Chester Telegraph | May 15, 2024 | Comments 0
The award was presented to Homeyer by Jayson McCarter, president of the Farm, Forest and Garden Expo during the 2024 annual expo on May 3.
This award presented jointly with UNH Cooperative Extension and the Department of Agriculture, recognizes effective media coverage of agriculture/forestry and public issues affecting agriculture and forestry in New Hampshire.
Homeyer has been writing about gardening for more than 25 years, and is an ardent advocate of organic and sustainable practices.
