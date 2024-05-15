Garden writer Henry Homeyer wins Beane journalism award

Henry Homeyer, left, is given the Beane award for impactful journalism in farming and forestry for the state of New Hampshire by Jayson McCarter, president of the New Hampshire Farm, Forest &amp; Garden Expo.

Garden writer Henry Homeyer, whose column has been appearing in The Chester Telegraph for seven years, has been awarded the Fred E. Beane Award given for “fair, accurate and effective reporting of news and issues impacting farming and forestry in the state” by the directors of the New Hampshire Farm, Forest & Garden Expo in Deerfield, N.H.

The award was presented to Homeyer by Jayson McCarter, president of the Farm, Forest and Garden Expo during the 2024 annual expo on May 3.

This award presented jointly with UNH Cooperative Extension and the Department of Agriculture, recognizes effective media coverage of agriculture/forestry and public issues affecting agriculture and forestry in New Hampshire.

Homeyer has been writing about gardening for more than 25 years, and is an ardent advocate of organic and sustainable practices.

