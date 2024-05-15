North Star Health adds providers to expand access to primary care, vision services

North Star Health has announced that it has increased access to its primary care and vision services to all residents of southern Vermont and neighboring Sullivan and Cheshire counties in New Hampshire.

A system of Federally Qualified Health Centers, North Star Health includes 14 locations offering primary care, walk-in care, annual well visits, health screenings, immunizations, diabetes management and education, care for chronic illnesses, behavioral health, pediatrics and specialist referrals. Several locations have evening and weekend hours, and many services offer telehealth appointments.

“We believe that access to healthcare is a fundamental right and that everyone should enjoy health and wellness,” said Joshua R. Dufresne, MBA, CEO at North Star Health. “In response to the needs of the community we’ve added providers in all our services and are thrilled to offer everyone access to the healthcare services they need, when they need them.”

Anyone seeking care from North Star Health can call the location of their choice or the Health Access Line at 802-692-7240 to learn more or to schedule an appointment. Once registered, patients can schedule appointments by calling their preferred health center or using their online patient portal.

