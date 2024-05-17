Tree truck crashes in Chester; no one injured

By Shawn Cunningham

A tree trimming rig belonging to a contractor working for Green Mountain Power lost its brakes this afternoon and crashed on Route 35 in Chester.

According to Chester Police, the driver of a TTS Tree Service boom truck that was towing a chipper lost his brakes as he was coming down the long hill near the east end of Popple Dungeon Road. Police say that the driver pulled to the right to avoid crashing into another TTS truck, crashed into a guard rail and turned over.

No one was injured in the crash and Chester firefighters handled traffic while a heavy wrecker recovered the truck.