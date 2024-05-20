Grab your binoculars: Cavendish Bird Walk to be held Sunday, May 26
Press release | May 20, 2024 | Comments 0
This year the walk will begin at 731 Stevens Road in Cavendish. Memorial Day weekend is a wonderful time to wander our beautiful landscape and visit our feathered friends.
This is a quiet stroll on wooded, hilly trails and is of moderate difficulty. Please bring your binoculars and your curiosity, and wear good shoes and long pants for tick prevention.
Please RSVP to Robin Timko at 802-259-2327. For more precise directions contact Julia at 802-522-2675.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.