West River Farmers Market opens for season on Saturday, May 25

The West River Farmers Market will make its 2024 season debut from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

The market is located at the Williams Park at the junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry and is filled with fresh organic produce, farm grown meats, delicious food made to order and artistically made crafts.

Please note that:

Dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals.

Parking is available in the Mill parking lot. Please do not park in our neighbors’ lots.

If you park along Route 11, for everyone’s safety, do not block traffic.

Crop Cash, EBT and Snap benefits are available.

Contact Market Manager Natalie Kapusta by phone at 802-379-2326 or by e-mail with any questions regarding the market.