Community Cares Network holds fund-raising dinner on Friday

Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover Inc. will be holding its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, from at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover-Weston Road.

The menu will include spaghetti with choice of sauces, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. Admission is by donation at the door.

CCN is a community volunteer organization whose mission is “helping seniors stay in their homes longer, safely.”