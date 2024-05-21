To the editor: GM students ready to embark on trip to France, England

O

n Tuesday, May 28, as part of the Year End Studies Program at Green Mountain Union High School, 24 students in grades 9-12 are heading to France and England for eight days of immersive, experiential learning.

Under the supervision of four faculty and staff members, students will spend three days in Paris, where, among other sites, they will visit the world’s most iconic structure: the Eiffel Tower. Students will view the world’s most visited Renaissance painting, the Mona Lisa, at the Louvre, which houses hundreds of thousands of works of art. On days four and five of their eight-day excursion, students will visit the American Cemetery near the beaches of Normandy for the 80th anniversary of D-Day just days before its commemoration on June 6.

While in Normandy, students will visit the Bayeux Tapestry, which depicts the Norman Conquest of England. This event forever changed the English language such that today, 30% of English derives directly from French.

On our sixth day students will cross the English Channel by ferry to visit Trafalgar Square, Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament, among other landmarks and sites of interest.

Once students return to Green Mountain, they will document their experiences as part of their personal learning portfolios.

This adventure has been in the works for two years, during which students have raised thousands of dollars to help pay for the trip.

Sophomore Violet Haight, when asked what she’s most excited about, said, “I’m excited to see all of the landmarks, all of the different architecture they have there, and to go inside of all of the places we’ve never seen before, or haven’t been able to see before!”

Want to support future student travel at GMUHS? Visit our crêpe stand at the Chester Fall Festival in September, and come dine on authentic French cuisine and bid on exciting items donated by local area businesses at our Third Annual Francophone Dinner and Silent Auction in October.

Folks may also donate their redeemable recyclables to our club through Brewfest in Ludlow.

Did you know that the first European settlement in Vermont was established in 1666 at Isle La Motte by the French?

Vive le français!

Follow our adventures on Instagram! @gmuhstravels

Respectfully submitted,

Elizabeth Filskov

French and Francophone Studies

Green Mountain Union High School