Andover Select Board agenda for Tuesday May 28

The Andover Select Board will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday May 28 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Note the date change due to the Memorial Day Holiday.
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of May 13 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Pending tax sale discussion
6. Old Business:
A. School meetings – budget & restructuring, June 4 vote
B. Town financial update
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
