College News

Southern New Hampshire University of Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2024 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Luke Pennell of Springfield

Briana Lyman of Springfield

Southern New Hampshire University also congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2024 Dean’s List. The winter terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Jennifer Ebbitt of Springfield

Noah Vittum of Springfield

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2024 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Grayson Frazer of Springfield, an Exercise Science major, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Trine University in Angola, Ind. To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Miranda Todt of N. Springfield was named to the Dean’s List for the winter 2023 Practical Nursing term at Vermont State University, in Randolph Center. Dean’s List designation is reserved for the students who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or greater.

Jonathan Griffin of West Townshend, a junior Business Administration major, was named to the spring 2024 President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The President’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.