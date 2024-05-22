New iteration of Orton art collection to be on view at Manchester library

F

rom Friday, June 14 to Saturday, Sept. 7, the Manchester Community Library, 138 Cemetery Ave. in Manchester, will present a new iteration of “For the Love of Vermont: The Lyman Orton Collection.”

The 2023 debut exhibition of paintings, prints and drawings from The Lyman Orton Collection broke all attendance records at two southern Vermont museums. The Manchester Community Library exhibition is bringing forth almost 70 artworks that were not previously exhibited locally.

Orton, best known as the proprietor of the Vermont Country Store in Weston and Rockingham, said, “The response to ‘For the Love of Vermont’ last summer was nothing short of overwhelming, and since then people have been contacting me asking to see more of the works in my collection. These scenes of Vermont and Vermonters resonated with everyone, and this summer I am delighted to partner with the library to display many more works of art, including quite a number of new acquisitions.”

There will be works by well-known painters and printmakers. Gallery exhibitions of artworks from The Orton Collection, and as shown on the collection’s website and are arranged by theme rather than by individual artist. This way, Orton said, viewers can enjoy how different artists have captured everything from barns, churches, country fairs, and sugaring, to logging and even laundry drying on an outdoor clothesline.

The exhibition will be viewable during regular library hours and admission is free. The library is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.