St. Luke’s Annual Plant Sale May 31-June 2

he annual St. Luke’s Plant Sale will take place on the side lawn of St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester, on Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The later timing of this annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs. The plants are top notch, well priced and ready to go into the ground. Helpful labels on each plant and flower photos make garden additions easy. Knowledgeable gardeners will be on hand, eager to give advice on plants and garden design.

People who have perennials to contribute in advance or plants to suggest or who need more information are encouraged to contact Lillian Willis by e-mail or by phone at 802-875-1340.