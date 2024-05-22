St. Luke’s Annual Plant Sale May 31-June 2
The later timing of this annual event allows for larger and more attractive plants – all organized by kind and growing needs. The plants are top notch, well priced and ready to go into the ground. Helpful labels on each plant and flower photos make garden additions easy. Knowledgeable gardeners will be on hand, eager to give advice on plants and garden design.
People who have perennials to contribute in advance or plants to suggest or who need more information are encouraged to contact Lillian Willis by e-mail or by phone at 802-875-1340.
