Age Successfully Fair set for June 14 in Ludlow

enior Solutions, Area Agency on Aging for Southeastern Vermont in partnership with Black River Good Neighbor Services of Ludlow will be hosting the 3rd Annual Age Successfully, A Health & Benefits Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Ludlow Community Center.

This event is free and open to the public, and there will be a free BBQ.

The fair is an opportunity for older Vermonters to learn about and sign up for wellness-based goods and services with over 30 exhibitors scheduled to appear. In the last two years holding this event, close to 200 area seniors came out to learn about the goods and services available in the community.

Older Vermonters and their caregivers in our community often are unaware of all the opportunities that are available to them.

This fair offers a “one-stop shop” to find the services best suited for their needs.

Exhibitors this year include Senior Solutions, Black River Good Neighbor Services, AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network, ARC Rutland Area, Inc., American Red Cross, Black River Valley Senior Center, Dartmouth Cancer Center, Efficiency Vermont, State of Vermont Division of Fire Safety, Friends of Vets, Green Mountain Neighbors, Green Mountain RSVP, Lifeline Phones, Live in Homecare, The Moover, NorthStar Health – Ludlow Health Center, Ludlow Dental Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, SEVCA, Shared Housing Inc., Springfield Area Adult Day Services, State of Vermont Assistive Technology Services, Tai Chi Vermont, Turning Point of Windham County, Valley Health Connections, US Department of Veterans Affairs, State of Vermont Department of Health, Vermont Legal Aid – Ombudsman Project, Visiting Angels, Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT & NH and more.

For questions and more information, please contact: Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions 802-822-0498, sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org or Krey Kellington, Black River Good Neighbor Services, 802-228-3663, kkellingtonbrgns@gmail.com.