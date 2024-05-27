Spauldings to head to GOP Prez Convention

O

n Saturday, May 18, Vermont Republicans gathered in South Burlington to elect 14 Republican National Committee delegates to the Presidential Convention in July.

Of the 14, four were elected from Windsor County: Roy and Kelly Spaulding of Chester and Gerald and Stacey Malloy of Weathersfield.

The convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18 to elect Republican nominees for president and vice president of the United States.

Charles Piso of Bethel was elected as an alternate. Elected as VTGOP RNC committeewoman and committeeman are Deb Billado and Josh Bechhoefer.

Suzanne Butterfield of Stockbridge was recognized for her many years of service to the VTGOP and as outgoing RNC committeewoman. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgham gave the keynote speeches.