TRSU board agenda for Thursday, June 6
The Chester Telegraph | May 27, 2024 | Comments 0
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. You can also Zoom the meeting by clicking here. (https://trsu.zoom.us/j/87289589734) Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. May 02, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. COMMUNICATIONS:
A. Public Comments
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. FY25 Budget
B. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals
C. Policies, Second Read and possible adoption
D. July All Board Retreat
X. NEW BUSINESS:
A. Policies, First Read
1. G1, Curriculum Development and Coordination
XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:
XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:
XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS:
A. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12. Board Goal Workshop (Retreat) Location TBD
B. 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Regular Meeting, Ludlow Elementary Professional Development
room and Zoom
XIV. Board Self Evaluation
XV. Adjournment
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.