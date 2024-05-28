Grace Cottage Hospital seeks donations for 74th Fair Day

The Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day tradition continues this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 3 on the Townshend Common. Now in its 74th year, this free event will be held rain or shine.

Fair Day offers a variety of fun and fanfare for all ages. The all-day auction begins at 9:30 a.m., and the Birthday Parade starts at 10 a.m. Booths will be selling homemade pies, fried dough, popcorn, ice cream, lunch food, jewelry, T-shirts, books and White Elephant items. Bingo, kids’ games, pony rides, live music and more will add smiles and merriment to the day.

Grace Cottage is accepting donations of furniture and other auction-worthy objects, such as jewelry, art, books, and White Elephant items, to be sold at this important fundraising event. Please send an e-mail to arrange for a donation.