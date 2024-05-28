Memorial Day festivities in Cavendish May 30

The annual Memorial Day program will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. (VT Route 131), in Proctorsville.

This will be followed by a parade in Cavendish village that will stop at the Mill Street bridge for the tossing of the wreath and remembrance. The parade will then proceed to the Cavendish Village Cemetery on High Street. The public is invited to participate in this event.

Last week, fifth and sixth graders from CTES marked the intent of “Decoration Day” by laying flags on veterans’ graves.