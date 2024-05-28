Memorial Day festivities in Cavendish May 30
Press release | May 28, 2024 | Comments 0
The annual Memorial Day program will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. (VT Route 131), in Proctorsville.
This will be followed by a parade in Cavendish village that will stop at the Mill Street bridge for the tossing of the wreath and remembrance. The parade will then proceed to the Cavendish Village Cemetery on High Street. The public is invited to participate in this event.
Last week, fifth and sixth graders from CTES marked the intent of “Decoration Day” by laying flags on veterans’ graves.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.