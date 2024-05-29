Editorial: Transparency, lots of public input make for a good zoning plan

By Cynthia Prairie

P

lanning commissions in rural Vermont have tough jobs. They must balance the needs of residents with the state’s goals and regulations as well as current town plans, growth potential and visions for the future.

And then they must endure the barbs of angry landowners — many of them friends and neighbors — who haven’t attended meetings and therefore have had no input into their proposals.

Such is the situation that Londonderry has found itself in, where just last Monday more than 100 residents crowded the Select Board meeting to give an earful on their views on the Planning Commission’s process, the failure of the commission to inform the public and its end product: A 218-page zoning plan.

Land use is the one issue that no one talks about until they find out that a government entity is fiddling with it. “Find out” is the optimum phrase here because these appointed commissions at times fail to inform the people they will anger the most.

It’s not that members necessarily mean to hide their actions. They may believe they have talked to all the necessary stakeholders because they talked to a lot of people, likely for hours.

They may believe that because their meetings are announced on the town website, that is enough notification for the entire town. A notice on a website — especially one as jarring as Londonderry’s — is rarely sufficient. Posters, phone calls, postcards, press releases: They all need to be utilized. Another problem is that Londonderry’s Planning Commission meets during the day, an inconvenience for many.

The Londonderry Planning Commission did not need to look far to find a town that made similar mistakes. More than three years ago, the Chester Planning Commission found itself in hot water after rewriting the town’s zoning bylaws, also with the aid of a pricey planning consultant who adhered very closely to state government suggestions. When it was near completion, the then-commission Chair Peter Hudkins, instead of presenting the bylaws in measured tones to the public, blasted the end product, his fellow board members and the process.

It was a wake up call. The bylaws were criticized for inhibiting business growth in the town centers, limiting land use options in more rural areas and controlling work hours for those with home businesses — even those living in the hills. Many of the problems, the commission said, were certainly unintended.

They decided to revisit the document.

The town said goodbye to its paid consultant and said hello to a consultant from Ascutney Regional Planning Commission. The Select Board also changed the makeup of the commission. The new commission undertook a more open process that included highly publicized workshops on specific topics.

The document was then served up in smaller, more digestible pieces with more of the public involved. It’s just what Londonderry resident Amy Corwin suggested that the Derry Planning Commission do with its 218-page document.

It’s doubtful that we will ever see a “perfect” zoning plan that satisfies every landowner. But sometimes what landowners want first and foremost is a better, more inclusive process. And with that, Londonderry will be much closer to that perfect zoning plan.