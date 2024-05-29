To the editor: Vote ‘yes’ on GM school budget

The Chester Telegraph article, What’s at stake in June 4 GM school budget vote? explains the complicated educational funding situation. It’s a lot to figure out, yet the bottom line is still the same: Our students, our families, our schools need your support.

A very clear message has been sent to our elected officials in Montpelier. School funding needs to be reformed. That said, our school board members and superintendent have done everything possible to minimize the impact of higher fixed costs. Not an easy task.

Our students did not create the educational funding system. They did not start the wars that are creating global unrest. Inflation is not their fault. At this time, with new leadership coming in, show your support for our schools and vote YES for the budget on June 4. It’s what we do.

Frank Kelley

Chester