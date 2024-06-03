Adventures for kids at So. Derry Library June 8

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to Design a Vehicle for Adventure with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

This program is the launch for the summer reading program: Adventure Begins at Your Library!

Children will make passports and design outrageous imaginary vehicles for their own adventures. Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each child will receive a free book, Going Places, by Peter Reynolds. The program is free of charge.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.