Adventures for kids at So. Derry Library June 8

| Jun 03, 2024 | Comments 0

To the Moon

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to Design a Vehicle for Adventure with art teacher Casey Junker Bailey at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8.

This program is the launch for the summer reading program: Adventure Begins at Your Library!

Children will make passports and design outrageous imaginary vehicles for their own adventures. Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each child will receive a free book, Going Places, by Peter Reynolds. The program is free of charge.

For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.