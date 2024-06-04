BRIC seeks donations for new makerspace

Springfield residents will soon be able to enjoy a community makerspace and fabrication workshops thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign, sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Black River Innovation Campus.

“Makerspaces like Springfield STEAM are critical to give community members access to emerging technologies and the education to effectively use them,” said Alex Farrell, commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. “Building on the success of the Black River Innovation Campus with a makerspace will open up opportunity and innovation in Springfield.”

If the campaign reaches its $5,000 goal by June 30, 2024 the “Springfield STEAM” project will receive a matching grant of $10,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click here for project details and to donate.

Funds raised will allow BRIC to purchase 3D printers, a laser cutter and a vinyl cutter and will support free community workshops to introduce community members of all ages to computer assisted design and production skills and career pathways.

“Springfield is the heart of the historic Precision Valley, and the same sentiments that drove innovation through the early 1900s are alive and well today,” said Chris Maggiolo, Director of Development, Operations, and Finance at the Black River Innovation Campus. “We look forward to engaging the Springfield community with new and emerging technology workshops, especially those that support regional technology and tech-enabled career pathways.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the Springfield Community Maker Space project. Learn more and donate here.