Chester Select Board agenda for June 5

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and by Zoom by clicking here.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from May 1, 2024 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Nuisance Ordinance

6. Short Term Rental Ordinance

7. Appoint Zoning Administrator

8. Appoint Fire Warden

9. Liquor License/Entertainment Permit

Pizza Stone: First Class, Third Class, Outside Consumption, Entertainment

Heritage Deli and Bakery: First Class, Outside Consumption

Fullerton Inn: First Class, Third Class, Outside Consumption, Entertainment

Dollar General: Tobacco License

10. Sign Cemetery Deeds

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn