Chester Select Board agenda for June 5
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 04, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and by Zoom by clicking here.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from May 1, 2024 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Nuisance Ordinance
6. Short Term Rental Ordinance
7. Appoint Zoning Administrator
8. Appoint Fire Warden
9. Liquor License/Entertainment Permit
- Pizza Stone: First Class, Third Class, Outside Consumption, Entertainment
- Heritage Deli and Bakery: First Class, Outside Consumption
- Fullerton Inn: First Class, Third Class, Outside Consumption, Entertainment
- Dollar General: Tobacco License
10. Sign Cemetery Deeds
11. New Business/Next Agenda
12. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.