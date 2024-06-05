Andover Select Board agenda for June 10

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 10 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road.

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of May 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Parcel acquisition – Vermont Fish & Wildlife

B. Review of Local Hazard Mitigation Plan

C. Discuss new Open Meeting Law requirements

6. Old Business:

A. School meetings – budget & restructuring, June 4th vote results

B. Town financial update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Open Winter Sand bids

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.