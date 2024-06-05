College News

Elyse Carola Donaghue of Andover, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2024 semester at Clarkson University in Potsdam. N.Y. Presidential Scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Madeline Hill of Springfield was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s List at Washington College in Chestertown, Md. To earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

Maya Lindberg of Cavendish recently graduated degree from Grove City College in Grove City, Penn., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester at Grove City College of Grove City, Penn.: