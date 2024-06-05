ESBR invites Black River alumni to visit school on June 8

Expeditionary School at Black River, 43 Main St. in Ludlow, invites Black River High School alumni and visitors to stop by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

With several ESBR graduates over the first four years, ESBR is honored to open its doors to any Black River alumni who will be in the area on Alumni Saturday. Many have walked these halls over the years, whether at BRHS or ESBR. These halls can still be walked, because the classrooms are still teaching young minds.

ESBR board members will be present to answer any inquiries, update visitors on progress or simply share memories about their own school days traversing the building and grounds. If you plan on catching up with the Black River Alumni and Black River Academy Museum on Saturday, be sure to check out the current Black River that continues the tradition of local education.

To learn more about the school or get involved, please e-mail Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, or click here to visit the website. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.