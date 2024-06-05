LAHS announces 2024 summer schedule

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, invites residents and guests to enjoy the many events that it has planned for the summer. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, or by appointment.

Collections manager Trystan Bates will be back this summer. His artistic talents and organizational skills are at the heart of LAHS’s successful season. Be sure to say hello when you come to a show.

Special Events

Kid’s Art Show , June 1- 15 , featuring works by students from Flood Brook School.

Londonderry's Watering Holes of the 1970s, Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. Jonathan Wright leads a panel discussion with Alli Lubin (The Westbank), Ed Brown (The Mill Tavern) and Ron Prouty (Casey's Pub). This is the society's annual meeting.

Londonderry's Bygone Buildings: What Are They Like Now?, June 29-Aug. 10. This exhibit explores the many and varied uses of Londonderry's old and abandoned buildings.

Local Artists' Show, Aug. 17-Indigenous People's Day weekend. This annual exhibit features the talents of many local and regional artists. This is a great time to support local talent and purchase a painting for a bare wall. Twenty percent of the sale price goes to LAHS.

Dine-Around Fundraiser, date to be determined.

Classes

Needlecraft for Kids with Bev Foster, July 8-12, 1 to 3:30 p.m. daily. Kids will explore simple needle arts, such as needlepoint on canvas, weaving with a cardboard frame, sewing a pillow and beginning crochet. For ages 6 and up. Cost: $125, which includes all materials and a simple snack. Contact Bev for information and registration.

Watercolor Painting for Kids with Bev Foster, Aug. 5-9, 1 to 3:30 p.m. daily. Children will explore watercolor painting techniques through landscape, still life and illustration and will learn how to use paints to create life-like images. For ages 6 and up. Cost: $125, which includes all materials and a simple snack. Contact Bev for information and registration.

Art With the Masters, taught by Casey Junker Bailey, Aug. 12-16, 1 to 3:30 p.m. daily. Students will explore a variety of materials and artistic styles as they create drawings, paintings, collage and sculpture inspired by the works of famous artists through the ages. The class will culminate with a celebratory art show for family and friends. For ages 6 and up. Cost: $150, which includes all materials and a simple snack. Contact Casey for information and registration.

Paper-Cutting and Zentangle: Lisa Sicotte will teach a one-day paper cutting (scherenschnitte) class, and Jane MacKugler will offer the Zentangle Method of drawing. Dates are to be determined.

