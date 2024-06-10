J

ane McGarry, who runs the popular SINGO Bingo games at Off the Rails, Black Line Tavern at Magic Mountain and other New England venues, is hosting a special SINGO Night at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24 at the United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St.

Ludlow musician Sammy Blanchette, a.k.a. Sammy B, will perform the songs live, adding a unique twist to a fun event that usually offers recorded music.

SINGO is a musical variation of Bingo that uses songs instead of numbers to fill playing cards. This is a fun-for-all ages event, in which everyone sings along, and winners will receive prizes in each of three SINGO rounds. SINGO cards at the fundraiser will cost $10 each, with every dollar raised going to the church’s “Ring Out Love” capital campaign. Snacks will be provided, and participants are encouraged to BYOB.

The church is trying to raise $50,000 to repair the disintegrating supports on its historical bell, as well as to improve accessibility and to help neighbors in need.

Over the years, the United Church has become a community gathering place in Ludlow, hosting concerts, events, dinners, game nights and meetings of local non-profit organizations, including Black River Good Neighbor Services’ Memory Café to support people with dementia.

Anyone wishing to donate is invited to mail a check payable to “United Church of Ludlow” to Anne Oakes, Receiver of Offerings, 145 Merrill Road, Ludlow, VT 05149, with the memo “Ring Out Love Campaign.”