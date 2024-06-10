To the editor: Chase to hold constituent meeting in Chester on Saturday

Dear residents of the towns of Chester, Grafton, Windham and Athens:

I

am delighted that the legislative session in Montpelier ended with successes, compromises and opportunities to try again in the mix of bills that we sent to the governor for signature. Copies of my end of session report will be available at the Whiting Library in Chester, the Grafton Public Library in Grafton and at all town halls in the District. If you’d like a copy sent to you by email, please contact me at the email address below.

I will be having a constituent meeting at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15 at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester. I am looking forward to seeing you there.

You may contact me by email at hchase@leg.state.vt.us or by phone at 802-875-4663.

Heather Chase

State representative

Windsor-Windham District