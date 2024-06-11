Annual Cavendish Village Ghost Walk June 22

In keeping with Midsummer Night’s Eve, the Cavendish Historical Society will host the Cavendish Village Ghost Walk at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22. Meet at the Cavendish Historical Society Museum, 1958 Main St.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight.

Among the sites to be visited are the former Duttonsville School, Cavendish Village Cemetery, Cavendish Stone Church, private homes and the site of the Dutton House, which locals believed to be haunted long before it was moved to the Shelburne Museum and where ghosts seem to continue to haunt museum staff and visitors alike.

The former Duttonsville School is thought to be haunted by children in what was once a classroom. The owner would hear laughing and sounds as if a party were taking place; however, when he would open the door, no one would be there. Other strange occurrences have happened in the building, including a spirit teenager who sat at the end of a visitor’s bed.

No tour would be complete without a stop at the old Hickernell house, where for many decades it was believed that Mr. Hickernell had been murdered and buried in the basement.

The tour is free and open to the public; donations are always welcomed. For more information call 802-226-7807 or send an e-mail.