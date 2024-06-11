To the editor: Vote for Jan Payne for State House

I am writing this letter in support of the candidacy of Jan Payne of Andover for the office of state legislator representing the State House Windham-Windsor-Bennington District made up of Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall. I have known Jan for nearly a decade and found her to be intelligent, articulate and most importantly honest.

Seeing her potential, Jan has been approached and encouraged to run for a seat in the House by a number of experienced people who know her as well as the state governance process. She comprehends the need for critical seats to be filled in the state legislature to level the playing field in Montpelier, and will work tirelessly to represent her constituency to the best of her ability.

Our state government is in desperate need of political balance in the legislature. The tax-and-spend agenda imposed upon Vermonters by the supermajority in Montpelier is crushing us. This agenda is unsustainable and has to be tempered by representation that understands the damage that has been done to our ability to make ends meet and save for our futures.

Jan has the backbone and integrity to vote NO on increasing taxes and YES to making Vermont a more affordable business and family friendly state. I encourage you to support Jan and vote for her in the Republican primary on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and in the General election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Sincerely,

Wanda Mauti

Andover