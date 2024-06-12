T

he Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, on behalf of the Town of Cavendish, presents the lineup of bands for the annual Wednesday Summer Concert Series on the Svec Memorial Green (intersection of Main and Depot streets), in Proctorsville.

All performances begin at 6 p.m.

The series starts on July 3 with local favorite Gypsy Reel, the Celtic band that rocks.

Soul Rockers take the stage on July 10. Another returning favorite, Yankee Chank, plays Cajun/zydeco music on July 17.

A newcomer to the Proctorsville summer concerts, The East Bay Jazz Ensemble performs on July 24.

Rick Redington & Tuff Luv perform on July 31.

The series concludes with Ludlow-based Bear Mountain Boys on Aug. 7.

In case of inclement weather, check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page for postponement and rescheduling information.

This is the 15th year that CCCA has assisted the town with this Wednesday evening event. In recognition of this milestone, CCCA is selling limited-edition commemorative T-shirts to memorialize the concert series. This is in addition to the annual raffle, whose profits are used to defray the costs of the concerts.

All concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, click here to send an e-mail.