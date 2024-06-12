College News

Sarah Devereux of Cavendish, a Business Creative Enterprises major in the Class of 2024, earned Dean’s List list honors from Emerson College in Boston for the spring 2024 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

The University of Rhode Island in Kingston announces the spring 2024 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. Earning Dean’s List honors includes:

Karson Barclay of Londonderry and

and Emma Kirdzik of Ludlow

More than 1,000 students earned a spot on the spring 2024 Dean’s List for Stonehill College in Easton, Mass. Among them are:

Grace Tyrrell of Cavendish and

David Rigney of Springfield.

Olivia Moore of Chester, a Sociology major, has earned a spot on the spring 2024 Dean’s List for Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. To make the Dean’s List, a student much earn a GPA of at least 3.5.

Emily Chamberlin of North Springfield, a General Business major, was named to the spring 2024 Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in University, Miss. To be named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. To be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.