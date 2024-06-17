Chester Select Board agenda for June 19

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and by Zoom by clicking here. The Select Board agenda is below.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from June 5, 2024 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Short Term Rental Ordinance

6. Nuisance Ordinance

7. Set Tax Rate

8. Liquor License/Entertainment Permit

Dollar General: Second Class

Smitty’s Chester Market: Second Class

9. Sign Cemetery Deeds

10. New Business/Next Agenda

11. Adjourn