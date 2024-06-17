Chester Select Board agenda for June 19
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 17, 2024 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and by Zoom by clicking here. The Select Board agenda is below.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from June 5, 2024 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen’s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Short Term Rental Ordinance
6. Nuisance Ordinance
7. Set Tax Rate
8. Liquor License/Entertainment Permit
- Dollar General: Second Class
- Smitty’s Chester Market: Second Class
9. Sign Cemetery Deeds
10. New Business/Next Agenda
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.