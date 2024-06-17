GM School District board agenda for June 20
The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 at Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 Route 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. May 16, 2024, Regular Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations(10 Minutes for Questions)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: (10 minutes)
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Legislative
E. Outreach/Publicity
F. Restructuring
IX. Budget Discussion
X. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom;5 minutes per person)
XI. BOARD COMMENTS
XII. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire – PE/Health GMUHS
B. Changes to Open Meeting Law
1. Open Meeting Law Changes
C. Policies, First Read
1. G1, Curriculum Development and Coordination
XIII. OLD BUSINESS
A. Policies, Second Read & Possible Adoption
XIV. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:(5 minutes per person)
XVI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. All Board Retreat, July 12 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – GMUHS Library/Media Center (in person only)
B. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Aug. 15, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
XVII. ADJOURNMENT
