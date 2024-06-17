Wrap-Up Legislative Forum June 20 in Weston
Press release | Jun 17, 2024 | Comments 0
Parking is available in the lot just south of the barn.
With the veto session having just been completed, come listen to updates from your state legislators and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.
Vermont state Sen. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White, who represent Windsor County, and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall, will be in attendance. This will be a facilitated discussion.
Both Sen. McCormack and Rep. Pajala will not be seeking re-election this year.
Although this is a free event, space is limited. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via e-mail or by calling 802-824-3810. A reception will follow featuring a selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea. Come meet your legislators and neighbors.
Filed Under: Latest News • Weston
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.