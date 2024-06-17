Wrap-Up Legislative Forum June 20 in Weston

N

ew Thought Vermont will host a Wrap-Up Legislative Forum for Weston, Londonderry and Andover from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Located at 614 Main St. in Weston, it is the big red barn at the south end of the village that previously housed the Todd and West River Galleries.

Parking is available in the lot just south of the barn.

With the veto session having just been completed, come listen to updates from your state legislators and share your thoughts with them about current issues and matters of interest or concern.

Vermont state Sen. Alison Clarkson, Dick McCormack and Becca White, who represent Windsor County, and state Rep. Kelly Pajala, who represents Andover, Londonderry, Weston and Winhall, will be in attendance. This will be a facilitated discussion.

Both Sen. McCormack and Rep. Pajala will not be seeking re-election this year.

Although this is a free event, space is limited. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via e-mail or by calling 802-824-3810. A reception will follow featuring a selection of Vermont cheeses, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea. Come meet your legislators and neighbors.