Bernadine ‘Deanie’ Hoard, 70, of Newfane

Bernardine “Deanie” Hoard passed away at home on June 12, 2024 at the age of 70.

Deanie was born June 15, 1953 in Townshend, Vt., to her parents Bernard and Evelyn Hoard. Her childhood included normal Vermont things like trying to foster a deer, breaking her mom’s home canned food on rocks, and whatever else they did in the ’60s.

She had different jobs throughout her life but finally decided that being a bus driver would be the most rewarding. After all, children are so grateful. She worked for West River Transportation, which became more like a family than an employer.

She loved animals, especially possums, and her family and friends. She liked being a mom so much that she did two rounds. Daniel (born 1975) and Sara (born 1977) were just getting on their feet when she decided to try again and Rodger was born in 1997. She loved her children and grandchildren with everything that she was and had that same love for her parents and siblings. And cousins. There are a lot of them because her mother was one of 10 children.

Named after her father, Bernard Hoard (1929-1996), she took the nickname Deanie because she also has a brother named Bernard Hoard Jr. (born 1956). She cared for her mother in her last years, Evelyn (Pike) Hoard (1932-2020) and then began her battle with kidney cancer in early 2020. She had a kidney removed in July of 2020 and was given the all-clear in September of 2020. Late that year, she was told the kidney cancer had moved into her lungs.

She would not want us to remember the sad times but the good ones; the epic ones; the ones we all laugh about and the ones that make you smile.

Deanie is survived by her sister Patsy (Dave) Broesmer, her brother Bernard (Sue) Hoard, her son Daniel (Bernadette) Elliott, her daughter Sara (Kevin) Wiswall, her son Rodger Borgeson, and her eight grandchildren Chloe, Darren, Benjamen, Noah, Angel-Rose, Magdalena, Valentina and Christopher.

There will be a Celebration of life on Saturday, June 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Newfane Fire Station.