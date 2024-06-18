Flood buffer trees planted along West, Williams rivers

A

s Vermonters continue to recover from flooding and plan for the future, planting lots of native shrubs and trees is a terrific technique to build river resilience as well as protect our communities.

Roots form mesh-like webs in the soil, helping keep our river banks intact; stems and trunks slow down flowing water, dissipating the energy of floods and allowing sediment to settle out in wide flat areas.

As part of the state’s Trees For Streams program, in May, the Ottauquechee Natural Resources Conservation District joined forces with Redstart Inc. of Bradford, a forest management company, to plant 300 stems between two locations in southern Windsor County.

With funding from the state of Vermont’s DEC Woody Buffer Block Grant, planting took place in May along the West River near the old mill in Weston and the Williams River in Chester, near the Rockingham town line. While primarily focused on protecting water quality in our streams and rivers, Trees For Streams benefits landowners who want to protect their property from flooding and erosion damage.

To learn if Trees For Streams might be appropriate for your property, email ONRCD at onrcd1@gmail.com.