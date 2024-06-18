Grace Cottage again earns top score in LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Index

In conjunction with Pride Month, Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital is pleased to announce that, once again, it has earned the highest score in Vermont in the 2024 Human Rights Campaign’s Healthcare Equality Index.

Grace Cottage, UVM Medical Center in Burlington and the VA Medical Center in White River Junction tied for the top HEI score among Vermont hospitals.

Nationwide, 462 healthcare facilities earned this “High Performer” designation. The HRC Foundation’s HEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of healthcare facilities, scoring them based on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

The HEI evaluates and scores healthcare facilities on detailed criteria, including the use of preferred pronouns and other sexual orientation and gender identification data in medical records, medical and workforce benefits for same-sex and domestic partners and teamwork to reduce disparities and support the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality care that is free from discrimination and affirming of gender identity and sexual orientation,” said Doug DiVello, president and CEO of Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. “

“As anti-LGBTQ+ extremists look to strip away healthcare access at every turn, LGBTQ+ people and their loved ones are looking for healthcare providers to offer and champion fully inclusive services,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the HRC. “The Healthcare Equality Index is helping people find facilities where welcoming policies and practices are the standard.”