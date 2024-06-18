Rain forecast clears, allowing GMUHS Class of 2024 graduates outdoors

By Shawn Cunningham

t was raining at 7 a.m. on Friday. That evening’s graduation ceremony was already set up in the gym at Green Mountain Union High School rather than outdoors in front of the school, where it is traditionally held.

That was a disappointment for those graduating and their families, but it seemed warranted given the previous day’s forecast.

But school administrators were looking at a more up-t0-date forecast, said Guidance Director Pam O’Neil, and they were asking themselves “could we do it? Could we move it outside?” With the decision to move made, the school’s maintenance staff, students and others jumped into action, moving hundreds of chairs from the gym to the parking lot and lawn. The skies cleared and, at 7 p.m., 42 members of the Class of 2024 marched to their seats to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance, played by members of the high school band.

Guest speaker Melissa Palmer, who teaches social studies at GM, said she would try not to cry as she told the gathering that she had been with this class as middle school students and then again as they moved to high school. Palmer told the graduates to “be kind and chose to be a beacon of light” as they go out into the world. She said that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a difference and they should “never be afraid to dream big.”

Four of the five students cited for “Outstanding Academic Achievement” spoke of their years at GM and the future. Forest Garvin said he hated to admit it, but he is going to miss the school. He thanked everyone for helping to make him the person he has become. Riley Medina observed that education is 20 percent curriculum and 80 percent people.

Delaney Bargfrede said there’s a stigma around not going to college. She said that college was a “fine route to take, but there’s nothing wrong with entering a trade.” Bargfrede said you can work and try things and “in a year or 50, if you’re ready, go for it.” Kira Bate’s observations went all the way back to kindergarten when she said the 6th graders seemed big and cool.

One theme that came up in several speeches was the often tumultuous times this particular class went through. The graduates were 7th graders – fresh out of elementary school – when a water main break at Chester-Andover Elementary sent the K-6 grades to GM for a semester. Then in February of the next year, a bomb threat at GM locked down the building. And of course there was the disruption of Covid, with remote learning.

Former GM Principal Keith Hill was on hand representing the Chester Academy and announcing the recipients of the four-year, renewable John Butler scholarships the Academy presents each year.

This year, the scholarships go to Kira Bate, Forest Garvin, Aiden LaBarge and Riley Medina. The Academy medals went to Abby Williams and Forest Garvin. Hill said that this year the total in scholarships given out to more than 200 students has reached $1 million since the fund was established in 1984.

In closing, GM Principal John Broadley recognized “the hard work and dedication” of the maintenance staff in making the outdoor ceremony possible.

